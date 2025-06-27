Missing Milwaukee woman last seen early Friday morning

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 35-year-old Kailey V. Gagnon-Palick.

Gagnon-Palick is a white female, 5'5, 160lbs, medium build, with blonde hair and brown eyes.



Gagnon-Palick was last seen on foot around 5:14 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of West North Avenue. She was wearing a white t-shirt and tan or white shorts.

Anyone with information should call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Third District at 414-935-7232.

