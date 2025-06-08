Missing endangered: police are asking for help to find Daniel Livingston

MILWAUKEE — The West Milwaukee Police Department (WMPD) is asking for help to find Daniel Livingston, who was last seen near at the Best Western near N. 55th St. and W. National Ave. Saturday around 9:40 a.m.

Livingston is about six and a half feet tall and 185 pounds with brown eyes and black and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a chain necklace with a cross, a ring on each hand and a bracelet on each wrist. Livingston wears glasses, but his other clothing is currently unknown.

Authorities say he was checking out of the Best Western Saturday morning and he was supposed to get on an Amtrak from Milwaukee to Chicago, then from Chicago to Kalamazoo in Michigan. His friends reported he did not use his ticket to board the train and he has a medical history that includes suffering from previous strokes.

He has not answered his phone recently and those close to him report that behavior is unusual.

Anyone with information is asked to call WMPD at 414-645-2151 or nicole.taloff@westmilwaukeewi.gov.

