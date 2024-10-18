Watch Now
Milwaukee's thriving Mexican community celebrates Day of the Dead at Latino Arts

Hispanic residents make up 12 percent of Milwaukee’s population but within that group, nearly 68 percent of them identify as Mexican.
Mexican community celebrate Day of the Dead
Alejandra Jimenez and Jacobo Lovo
Mexican community celebrate Day of the Dead
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — While lots of people are gearing up for Halloween, another big holiday is just around the corner: Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead.

“That’s my passion: dancing and keeping traditions alive, and bringing our traditions to other places where probably we don't see them,” said Alejandra Jimenez Marvan, Director, Ometochtli Mexican Folk Dance Group.

Alejandra Jimenez Marvan.jpg
Alejandra Jimenez Marvan, Director, Ometochtli Mexican Folk Dance Group

To honor that rich history, Latino Arts is celebrating the traditional holiday in a special way.

“It's important for us to bring an authentic representation of such an important celebration that is rooted in culture, history and so much more,” said Jacobo Lovo, Managing Artistic Director, Latino Arts.

Jacobo Lovo.jpg
Jacobo Lovo, Managing Artistic Director, Latino Arts

From the colorful to the more somber, the ofrendas, or offerings, highlight the different altars that families across Milwaukee design and decorate to honor their lost loved ones.

Latino Arts Managing Artistic Director Jacobo Lovo says while each piece tells its own story, their goal is to make sure it is respected.

“We do know that cultural appropriation is a real thing. We want to make sure that people understand the authenticity and history that goes into this beautiful celebration and how important it is for the community,” said Lovo.

Another way they plan to do that this season is through its Lunch and Learn program.

On October 25, local choreographer Alejandra Jimenez Marvan will perform a traditional copal ceremony to honor the four elements and their connection to our lost loved ones.

“We really feel connected. There is just something in our genes or blood that calls us and is also a way to bring back our traditions and keep them alive,” said Jimenez Marvan.

