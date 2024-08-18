Milwaukee's Hoancoming Fresh Coast Party lit up the sky Saturday night

MILWAUKEE — The Hoancoming: Milwaukee's Fresh Coast Party certainly drew a crowd and dazzled spectators with a light show featuring drones Saturday night.

Currently, there are only lights on the West side of the bridge, but in addition to the party, Hoancoming is also an annual fundraiser to raise money for lights on the East side of the bridge. Raised money also goes to general maintenance and community programs.

Boats began to arrive around 8 p.m. in anticipation of the show, and the shore under the hoan was filled with spectators. The show began around 8:30 p.m. and went for about a half hour.

Rado Milwaukee's mobile app and 88.9FM broadcasted DJ Shawna to accompany the light show.

The drones flew up and over the Hoan from the North and sketched out the words, "Hoancoming" and "Light the Hoan" at the beginning of the show.

Here are some of the cool drone pictures:

Light the Hoan Hoancoming spelled out using drones over the Hoan Bridge.

Light the Hoan Light the Hoan is written using drones at the annual Hoancoming fundraiser.

Light the Hoan Lovell and MU can be seen written over the Hoan in reference to Marquette University's former president Michael Lovell who lost his battle with cancer in 2024.

Light the Hoan A Hoan character can be seen above the Hoan.

Light the Hoan The People's Flag can be seen above the Hoan.

