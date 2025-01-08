Milwaukee’s Director of the Office of Community Wellness and Safety to step down

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s director of the Office of Community Wellness and Safety is stepping down.

Ashanti Hamilton, appointed by Mayor Cavalier Johnson in August 2022 to lead the city’s violence prevention initiative, announced Jan. 8 that he is leaving for a private-sector position, according to a statement from the mayor’s office.

In the release, Johnson praised Hamilton’s contributions to city government, emphasizing his leadership and the work of his team in reducing crime, preventing violence, and helping cut Milwaukee homicides by nearly 40% over the past two years.

“I appreciate the significant contributions Ashanti has made to city government, both in his current position and in his previous roles as an alderman and as Milwaukee Common Council president,” Johnson said. “Under his leadership, the Office of Community Wellness and Safety has been central to the city’s efforts to reduce crime and violence. It is impossible to measure the full impact Ashanti and his team have made, but it is clear their intervention and prevention work has stopped fights, reduced firearm injuries, and contributed to the nearly 40-percent reduction in Milwaukee homicides over the past two years. I wish him well in his next professional venture.” - Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Hamilton will leave his role within the next two weeks.

