Milwaukee's Crossroads Collective is closing its doors

MILWAUKEE — After more than six years in business, Crossroads Collective on Milwaukee's east side is closing its doors for good.

The food hall first opened at the corner of Farwell and North in December of 2018. With space for up to eight restaurants as well as a bar, Crossroads played host to many popular local brands over the years, including Egg & Flour, Kawa Ramen & Sushi, and Scratch Ice Cream.

In a post on Facebook, the business said "it’s time to pass the torch to a local restaurant expanding into the space, a move that reflects what Crossroads has always stood for: giving small businesses a place to grow." It wasn't immediately clear which restaurant would take over the location.

The location at the heart of Milwaukee's east side also once housed Oriental Drugs, the epicenter of the neighborhood in the 1980s and early 1990s.

"Since opening, we’ve had the honor of hosting passionate vendors, welcoming thousands of guests, and helping launch businesses that have gone on to grow in big ways. The energy and creativity of this corner of the East Side has always come from the people and we’re proud to have been a part of it," the food hall's Facebook post said.

Crossroads' last day in operation will be May 8.

