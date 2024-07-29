Milwaukee's Chef Ashley Turner to be featured on Food Network's 'BBQ Brawl'

Milwaukee is back in the culinary spotlight!

After the Cream City was front and center on "Top Chef," a local chef will compete for the title of "Master of 'Que" on Food Network's "BBQ Brawl."

Ashley Turner is the Executive Chef at Hacienda Tap Room and Kitchen. She moved to Milwaukee from Texas in 2019. joined the TMJ4 Today team to talk about the show.

The show features 12 competitors and three celebrity chefs — Bobby Flay, Michael Voltaggio and Sunny Anderson. Chef Turner started on Team Bobby, but is with Team Sunny now.

Last week, her team lost its first member.

You can watch the "Nose to Tail" episode Monday night on Food Network. You can also stream 'BBQ Brawl' on HBO Max.

Watch the full interview with Tom and Symone above.

