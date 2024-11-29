Milwaukee shooting: 19-year-old injured near 35th and Thurston

MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday evening.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. near 35th Street and Thurston Avenue.

Police say the 19-year-old arrived at the hospital with non-fatal injuries. What led to the shooting and who is responsible remain unclear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

