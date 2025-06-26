Milwaukee youth invited to Cycling Celebration with pro cyclist speakers, bike tune-ups

MILWAUKEE — A one-day cycling celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday to promote youth cycling in Milwaukee.

The Cycling Celebration is open to students entering 6th - 12th grade in the fall. The event is free to attend; however, spots do need to be reserved.

The event will begin at Beulah Brinton Community Center, where participants will receive a free bike tune-up. Then the students will have the opportunity to ride a lap of the Bay View Classic course.

Professional cyclists Erica Carney and Luisa Parra will speak to students about racing professionally and their experience on the pro cycling circuit.

Students should bring their own bikes. If needed, a limited number of bikes will be available for students to use during the event.

For additional event information and to register visit the Milwaukee Recreation website.

