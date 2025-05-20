Milwaukee woman charged with child neglect after 1-year-old son drowns in bathtub

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman has been charged with child neglect after her 1-year-old son drowned when she allegedly left him unattended in the bathtub.

Selena Renee Doxzon has been charged with neglecting a child, resulting in death, according to a criminal complaint filed on May 19.

Prosecutors say that Doxzon allegedly left both her 13-month-old son and 3-year-old son in the bathtub unattended on May 15. After bathing both children, she allegedly went to the kitchen to make pancakes and sausage, as well as wash the dishes.

According to the complaint, approximately four minutes later, her 3-year-old son came into the kitchen soaking wet. When Doxzon returned to the bathroom, she found her 13-month-old son floating face up in the water, unresponsive with blue lips.

Prosecutors say she attempted CPR and called for help, with a neighbor assisting until first responders arrived. The 1-year-old was rushed to Children's Wisconsin, where lifesaving measures were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at 9:45 a.m.

According to the complaint, police reviewed videos from a week prior that showed the 1-year-old in the bathtub with water 3.5 to 4 inches deep, reaching his lower abdomen.



Alleged video evidence

During interviews with police, prosecutors said Doxzon admitted that she could not see the bathroom from the kitchen and that she had filled the tub based on her 3-year-old’s size, without accounting for her 1-year-old’s developmental limitations.

According to the complaint, Doxzon acknowledged that she should have had far less water in the bathtub for her son’s safety, and said she had bathed her sons separately and had been bathing the 1-year-old in the sink until recently.

A preliminary autopsy indicated that the cause of death was asphyxiation as a result of drowning, with a final ruling pending toxicology and histology results.

What's next

Doxzon appeared in court on Monday for an initial hearing. If convicted, she faces a maximum penalty of $100,000 and up to 25 years in prison, according to the complaint.

