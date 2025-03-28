Milwaukee voters undeterred by lead issues at polling places

MILWAUKEE — This year's April 1 election is a big one as Wisconsinites will vote on the state supreme court, superintendent, and many other local races.

In Milwaukee, the Health Department is reassured voters at Fernwood Montessori and LaFollette schools that both are safe polling locations.

Concerns stem from the fact that both schools are currently closed for instruction. The students there are taking classes at other schools as the district corrects hazards.

The risks aren't stopping voters who say it's an important election.

"It's just really important to be engaged in this election," said Maura Ross, who votes at Fernwood Elementary. "Every election but this one specifically."

Ross has known about the lead issues at Fernwood, but didn't know how it was going to impact election day.

"We've been waiting for updates for the past week, and this morning we just decided to go vote early instead," Ross said.

But for all who haven't voted, the building will be open at 7 a.m. on Monday.

The Health Department said the risks presented to kids are different from the risks that voters might face.

"The conditions in a voting environment are very different when you have children in school on the floor running around, versus walking in and out for voting," said Tyler Weber, the Deputy Commissioner at MHD.

It's something Tiyawn Walker agreed with. He's a Fernwood parent, and will be voting at Fernwood on Tuesday.

"Our kids are going to be there for eight hours a day," Walker said. "Me being there for 15 minutes and being cautious and moving accordingly, that won't stop me."

Walker takes the lead issue seriously and said he'll take extra steps like wiping off his shoes and washing his hands after being inside on Tuesday. But for him, voting is too important to sit out.

"There are a lot of different barriers that have stopped people like myself from voting over the period of being in the US, and so lead is not something that's going to stop me from voting," Walker told TMJ4.

For more information on the impacts, visit the Milwaukee Election Commission Facebook page.

