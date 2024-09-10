The first Presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is Tuesday night.

TMJ4's Symone Woolridge talked to a few people in Milwaukee about it ahead of time. Most told her that they don't plan to watch the debate. A couple said the reason is they've already decided who they're voting for.

Milwaukee voters share what they want to hear during Presidential debate

But, Symone still wanted to know what issues matter most to those voters.

"My concern is people's well being right now," said Terry Johnson. "All that other stuff, there's people everyday out here that just need somebody to talk to. Talk is talk, it's more about action."

"What's going on in the Middle East is important, and Israel and so on and so forth, is on issue," said Jan Eder. "Another important issue, of course, is the economic situation in our country, and prices where i'm going to grocery shop right now."

"I've followed politics my whole life. I've been involved one way or another and I just think everybody should watch [the debate]. It should be mandatory viewing," said Marsha Hueberger. "I don't like the restrictions that are in place. I think [the candidates] should be able to discuss their ideas without the questions being slanted one way or another, without time being cut off. I think they should be able to have a decent, grown up, intelligent conversation about what they did, what they're doing and what they want to do."

But, Marsha admits, she doesn't believe that quite what will happen on the debate stage.

The candidates will face off in Philadelphia. Coverage starts at 7:00 p.m. right here on TMJ4. The debate begins at 8:00 p.m.

