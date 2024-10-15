MILWAUKEE — With the 2024 November election just weeks away, ballot drop boxes are now open in the city of Milwaukee.

This is the first election since 2022 that drop boxes will be used after the Supreme Court overturned their decision this summer.

TMJ4 spent the day speaking with voters who were using the drop boxes about using them and their security.

"Easiest thing in the world, people think it's complicated, but it's great," said Tony Jones. "Very convenient, avoid those long lines (on voting day)."

For the city of Milwaukee, security is a top priority. The city's election commission says ballot drop boxes are specially made for ballots; they are bolted to the ground and are under 24-hour surveillance.

"If we do see something out of order or receive complaints, we will investigate," Paulina Gutierrez told TMJ4 last month. "We have a great relationship with our law enforcement partners and communicate with them immediately, providing them the information they need so that they can do their job as well."

Milwaukee voters say ballot drop boxes are convenient, and they feel secure using them

Ballots are taken securely by couriers to the commission's secure ballot room. They are then transported to Central Count, where, on election day, they are opened and counted.

Whenever ballots are moved, the election commission tracks and records those movements, including those involving ballot drop boxes.

Voters told TMJ4 they appreciate the convenience of the boxes.

"You don’t have to go to a voting booth, wait in line, go up to the booth, fill it out there, and bring it back," said Greg Mulry. "This way, you do it all at home, it’s all done, and poof, you put it in there and it’s all done."

Mulry says he is confident in the process.

"People shouldn't be afraid that their votes aren't going to be counted here," Mulry said.

