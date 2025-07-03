Milwaukee man charged in fatal beating of 73-year-old man

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee veteran is facing life in prison for allegedly beating to death an elderly man who was sleeping on a bench at a park across the street from a homeless shelter.

Issac Moore-Hodges is facing one count of first-degree intentional homicide, according to a criminal complaint filed on July 2, 2025.

Prosecutors say he beat 73-year-old Bruce Carter to death on Monday, June 30, 2025, allegedly beating him with a plastic milk crate dozens of times.

According to the complaint, Carter was found with severe facial injuries that made his face “unrecognizable.”

The complaint says security footage from The Guest House, which provides short-term shelter for the unhoused, shows the entire attack, with prosecutors saying it happened just after 3:30 a.m.

Alleged attack

Prosecutors say video captured Moore-Hodges hitting the man 18 times in the head with a plastic milk crate, even returning multiple times after the initial attack to continue assaulting him.

According to the complaint, Moore-Hodges is a military veteran who had been enrolled in The Guest House veterans assistance program. Prosecutors say he began staying at The Guest House in February 2025, left in April, and returned in early June.

An autopsy determined the victim died from “multiple blunt force injuries of the head and neck,” according to the complaint.

What's next

Moore-Hodges was in court Thursday, July 3, for an initial appearance, where a judge set his cash bond at $100,000, according to court records.

He’s due back in court July 10 for a preliminary hearing.

