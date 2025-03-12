Milwaukee travelers react as Southwest Airlines changes its free checked bag policy

MILWAUKEE — Tuesday morning, Southwest announced that its long-standing policy allowing two free checked bags would end. The policy change will take effect May 28.

The announcement shocked many Milwaukee travelers, as Southwest is one of Mitchell International Airport's most popular airlines.

"I always fly Southwest for that reason," said Nancy Mack, a frequent Southwest flyer.

- Southwest Airlines unveils new checked bag fees and basic fare options

The airline says it wants to "drive revenue growth and reward its most loyal customers."

The new plan will offer free bags to members of its rewards program, but everyone else will be charged for checked bags.

"We always fly Southwest, and we choose Southwest because of their free bags and the seating arrangements," said Sue Henriksen, who was at Mitchell on Tuesday.

As an offset to the baggage fee, the airline is offering a cheaper tier of ticketing. All that information can be found here.

Some people didn't have an issue with the changes.

Southwest to add baggage fees

"I think it's past time," said Jerry Gentz. "Southwest has been very generous for so many years and they have to make money."

Some people say they understand it's an unfortunate reality of the economic uncertainty.

"I think if they need to adjust to keep up with what's going on as far as flights and things like that, I think that's fine," said Mack. "It just depends on the bottom line when you go to pay the price. Are you going to pay this price, or are you going to pay this price? I'll probably go with the cheaper one."

