Milwaukee to post images of illegal dumpers on city website

MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee plans to feature images of people illegally dumping on its government website in an effort to identify offenders and curb the problem.

City officials announced the move Tuesday during a news conference where Mayor Cavalier Johnson, alongside the Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS) and other local leaders, provided an update on the city’s illegal dumping camera pilot program.

During the conference, they shared that two individuals have already been issued thousands of dollars in citations from DNS, for a combined total of $25,000. City leaders say one person was caught dumping three times at one location, while another did it twice at another location.

The identities of these individuals were not revealed, as they have not yet appeared in court.

Penalties and Common Violations

Penalties for illegal dumping are steep, with citations of up to $5,000 for those who violate the law.

Common illegal dumping violations include disposing of household trash or yard waste on vacant lots, construction and demolition waste, and pouring oil, grease, chemicals or hazardous waste down storm drains or manholes, according to the city's website.

During the press conference Tuesday, Johnson backed the fines and voiced his support for the Common Council in ramping up illegal dumping penalties.

The mayor also noted that despite the high dollar amount, the citations are minimal compared to the environmental, social, and health costs of illegal dumping.

How to Report Illegal Dumping

TMJ4 Trash Dumped On Milwaukee's Northside



If you see illegal dumping in progress, you are advised not to confront the individuals. Instead, write down details and descriptions of the suspects and their vehicles, along with other information such as the items dumped, location and date.

To report illegal dumping, call (414) 286-CITY or report it online. A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid to the person who provides sufficient information that leads to a citation.

The city's website is expected to begin featuring the images later Tuesday afternoon.

