Milwaukee therapist blends healing and poetry in new book

MILWAUKEE — Passions are merging as one licensed professional counselor in Milwaukee provides healing through poetry.

Cedric Hoard told TMJ4’s Sydni Eure he loves to tell people he was a spoken word artist before he became a therapist. After seven years of hard work, he can also call himself a published author.

His newly released book, Anchored in Light: Poems and Reflections from the Therapy Office, is his way of reminding people they are not alone. He said his mission is to help people reflect on their lives and find ways to connect with others through a different lens.

“We live in a society where it's so easy to quote cancel people for their what's, for their behaviors,” said Cedric Hoard, author of Anchored in Light. “The things that we see on the outside."

Hoard celebrated the release of his new book Friday night with a sold-out book signing and panel discussion.

"What I really want readers to get through this book is looking at people not through the lens of condemnation or judgment, but looking at people through the lens of curiosity."

The book is available now and can be found at major online retailers or on Hoard's website.

