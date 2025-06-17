Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra to play at Chill on the Hill Tuesday

BAY VIEW, Wis. — The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will be the entertainment during Tuesday's Chill on the Hill in Bay View.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Chill on the Hill sponsored by the Bay View Neighborhood Associaion and the Milwaukee County Parks.

Chill on the Hill will be held at 6:30 p.m. weekly through Tuesday, Aug. 26 at the Humboldt Park Band Chalet. Food trucks will be available beginning at 5 p.m.

This year's lineup includes:

June 24: SOLSTICE CELEBRATION - Pulpa De Guayaba, Devils Teeth, Dope Music Crew

July 1: American Legion Band – 105th Anniversary

July 8: Long Mama, Driveway Thriftdwellers

July 15: Testa Rosa, Telethon

July 22: Abby Jean, Immortal Girlfriend

July 29: Jinksie, The Dirty Sweet

August 5: COMMUNITY NIGHT - NileXNile, Scam Likely

August 12: Peshtigo, Browns Crew

August 19: WMSE LOCAL LIVE Cozy Danger, Lauryl Sulfate

August 26: Fellow Kinsman, De La Buena

