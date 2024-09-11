SHARP Literacy's Summer Learning Program provides an opportunity for middle school students to create a restaurant experience using AI as a tool.

Students ultimately create and showcase a restaurant and website design concept.

During the six-week-long workshops, student teams use AI technology to generate logos, menu items, food images, chef bios, and visual art for their website.

Milwaukee students using AI to express their creativity

"We're trying to make sure these kids have exposure to new technologies and that they have the training to not be afraid to try something new," said Becky Olsen, technology and innovation manager at SHARP Literacy.

The workshop culminates in a student presentation where students pitch their restaurant ideas to a panel of judges.

