Milwaukee students using AI to express their creativity

SHARP Literacy creates an AI challenge
SHARP Literacy's Summer Learning Program provides an opportunity for middle school students to create a restaurant experience using AI as a tool.
Posted

Students ultimately create and showcase a restaurant and website design concept.

During the six-week-long workshops, student teams use AI technology to generate logos, menu items, food images, chef bios, and visual art for their website.

"We're trying to make sure these kids have exposure to new technologies and that they have the training to not be afraid to try something new," said Becky Olsen, technology and innovation manager at SHARP Literacy.

AI Instructor

The workshop culminates in a student presentation where students pitch their restaurant ideas to a panel of judges.

