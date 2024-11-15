Milwaukee students to unveil trash art exhibit at Mitchell Street Public Library to raise recycling awareness

MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is partnering with local students to present a unique trash art gallery today.

The gallery opens at 10 a.m. in the teen area at the Mitchell Street Public Library and will be on display through Dec. 14 during regular library hours.

The goal is to raise awareness about the importance of recycling and the impact of contamination in recycling systems.

The gallery was designed by students from South Division High School, Marshall High School, and Walt Whitman School as part of a series of art workshops.

The workshops educated students on the dangers of recycling contamination, and the resulting artwork creatively displays items commonly mistaken for recyclable materials.

The event is hosted by Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful.

Where is Mitchell Street Public Library?

It is located at 906 W. Historic Mitchell St. Milwaukee, WI 53204.



When are regular library hours?

-Monday: Noon to 8 p.m.

-Tuesday: Noon to 8 p.m.

-Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

-Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

-Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

-Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-Sunday: closed

