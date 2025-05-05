Milwaukee students celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week — and you can too

MILWAUKEE — It is Teacher Appreciation Week, and students at Milwaukee French Immersion School are celebrating the educators who make a difference in their lives every single day.

When asked what they love most about their teachers, their answers were filled with joy and sincerity — from extra recess and space-themed drawings to unexpected snacks and shared laughs in the classroom.

“My teacher lets us do fun stuff,” one student said with a smile. Another added, “If you don’t have a snack, she’ll give you one.”

Others chimed in with praise for “one-sided homework,” laughter during jokes, and even giving bracelets and hand-drawn pictures as tokens of thanks.

One child proudly shared, “My teacher really likes space, so I thought I’d draw a picture of a planet or a star.”

It’s these simple but heartfelt gestures that mean the most to the educators who show up every day with patience, passion, and dedication.

“Well, I think teachers, educators in general, they deserve to be thanked because I think the job we’re doing is tremendously impactful on our students and children,” said Elhadji Cisse, a second-grade teacher at the school. “I think whatever appreciation we get I think we deserve.

First-grade teacher Christopher Darmedru agreed, saying, “It’s always like a good moment when the family cares about you and the student and they bring you like a drawing or like a treat so that’s always a good moment to share with the class.”

For Darralyn Scott, who teaches third grade, it’s all about connection: “I love teacher appreciation week. It’s so wonderful to feel appreciated and see the tangible gifts and all the love that we receive from parents from students to show their appreciation for our dedication and how much we love teaching we’re really invested in students and we want them to do well in school.”

If you’re looking for a special way to thank a teacher in your life, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is offering a flavorful opportunity.

In celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week, the restaurant is calling on you to nominate outstanding educators for a chance to win Free Pizza for a Year. Through May 9, students, parents, and school staff can submit short nominations — just 100 words or less — about the teachers who inspire them most.

Ten grand prize winners across Milwaukee, Chicago, and Phoenix will each receive one medium cheese pizza per week for a year, plus a $250 pizza party catering package for their classroom. Sixty additional teachers will receive a $100 Lou Malnati’s gift card. Winners will be announced on National Pizza Party Day, May 16, 2025. To nominate a teacher, visit loumalnatis.com/celoubrate-teachers.

Whether it’s a drawing, a hug, a note, or a nomination for free pizza, students are reminding all of us this week that showing appreciation doesn’t have to be complicated — it just has to come from the heart. Or, as they put it best themselves: “Thank you! Merci!”

