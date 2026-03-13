Milwaukee's St. Patrick's Day Parade returns downtown Saturday, bringing together community groups that celebrate Irish heritage while also giving back throughout the year.

The parade steps off at noon Saturday downtown.

WATCH: Milwaukee gears up for St. Patrick's Day Parade this Saturday

Milwaukee St. Patrick's Day Parade highlights Irish heritage, local non-profits and engineering students

Among the participating organizations is the Ancient Order of Hibernians, a fraternal group founded nearly 200 years ago during a time when anti-Irish and anti-Catholic sentiment was widespread in parts of the country. Today, the organization focuses on promoting Irish culture and charitable efforts.

Stacie Callies

In Milwaukee, the group helps support three Catholic schools that serve low-income families — Mother of Good Counsel, Nativity Jesuit and Notre Dame Schools. Each fall, the group also hosts its Taste of Ireland fundraiser at Turner Hall, raising money to support those schools.

Kidd O'Shea

Students from MSOE's Automotive Design teams will also roll through the parade route. Students Sean Kabara, Leo Pietruszynski and Maclane Wightman recently showed off one of the vehicles built by the university's engineering design teams, highlighting the hands-on innovation happening on campus.

Kidd O'Shea

Billy's Posse, a nonprofit dedicated to helping reunite lost dogs with their families, is also participating. Volunteers plan to bring along Bailey Sue, a beagle known for her calm personality and comfort in front of cameras.

The group has helped reunite several dogs with their owners, including Gizzy, who recently turned up at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Racine campus after a search that had gone cold for weeks. Gizzy is now being fostered until she heads back home this weekend, where she'll meet a new puppy sister.

Billy's Posse also works to prevent lost pets through free microchip clinics across southeast Wisconsin. Upcoming events include:

March 22 at Bentley's in Pleasant Prairie

April 26 at End of the Leash in Hales Corners

June 14 at the HOPE Safehouse Community Pet Supply Giveaway in Racine

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