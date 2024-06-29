Milwaukee shooting investigation at Sheridan Park

MILWAUUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at Sheridan Park Friday evening.
According to the MCSO, squads responded to Sheridan Park for a report of a victim who was shot in the face.
The victim, a 56-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital for further treatment.
The shooting is under investigation by the MCSO.
