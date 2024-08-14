MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — The quinceañera is a rite of passage in the Latino community.

At the age of 15, a young girl celebrates her birthday and the beginning of her journey into becoming a young woman.

Many of our community's seniors didn’t get the chance when they were young because of their family situations like economic hardships, where they need to grow up faster than planned.

“They never celebrated my 15th birthday and I always wanted it because I saw other girls have their parties and it made me sad that I didn’t have the same experience,” said Nilda Quiroz.

TMJ4, Elaine Rojas-Castillo Nilda Quiroz just got the chance to celebrate her Quinceañera, after missing the chance when she was a teenager.

The United Community Center wanted to change that by giving 9 seniors from Mexico, Puerto Rico and Colombia the celebration they always dreamed of.

“I’m so happy because I never thought I would have the chance to celebrate my 15th birthday,” said Gloria Posada.

TMJ4, Elaine Rojas-Castillo Gloria Posada was so excited to finally celebrate her 15th birthday, all these years later.

Posada and Quiroz are two of the lucky ladies that got to participate in some of the traditional quinceañera activities, including the formal procession and waltz, all while wearing hand-sewn dresses created by their fellow seniors.

Watch: Milwaukee seniors finally celebrate rite of passage after missing the chance as teens.

Milwaukee senior citizens celebrate long-awaited quinceañera

“It’s emotional, it’s marvelous, everything the center did for us,” said Posada.

“To have my birthday, along with all the other people, they made everything so pretty, I’m so happy, especially to do it with the other women,” said Quiroz.

The women say the day is something they will never forget.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip