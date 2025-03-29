Milwaukee Sandlot team looks for new players as they gear up for their 4th season

The local adult baseball team, the Milwaukee Bangers, are preparing to kick off their fourth season and are encouraging new players to join.

The Bangers play sandlot baseball, which is modeled after the nostalgic, carefree neighborhood baseball played in the classic movie The Sandlot.

It’s about more than winning or losing. “We’re really more interested in just throwing the ball around, hanging out, building friendships, and having a good time than we are in winning or losing,” says Casey Jacobsen, the club’s founder.

There is no specific skill level or baseball background required to play. “Most of our guys hadn’t played in 10 or more years before they joined, and we’ve got a few people playing baseball for the first time,” says Jacobsen.

The Milwaukee Bangers will have their first game on Sunday, June 8, at Neuroscience Group Field in Appleton. The Bangers will play Paper Valley Pike, another Wisconsin-based sandlot team, to open their season.

The June 8 game will raise money for H.O.O.A.H Wi, a non-profit that supports veterans’ wellness. “Our goal is ‘Doing Good Through Baseball,’ so once a year we try to go all-out, rent a stadium, and then tie that game into a charitable fundraiser,” says Jacobsen.

All other Milwaukee Bangers games will be played throughout the summer at fields in the Milwaukee area.

Players interested in joining the Milwaukee Bangers can visit their website to learn more. Players need to be at least 18 years of age to join and are encouraged to have their own equipment.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip