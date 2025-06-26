MILWAUKEE — Rideshare drivers are reporting that it's becoming increasingly difficult to make a living behind the wheel. On Thursday, they took action by parking at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and turning off their apps.

Drivers like Stew said they used to receive between 70% and 80% of passenger fees. Now, they're bringing in less than half of that amount.

Watch: Milwaukee rideshare drivers protest to bring awareness to decreased wages

Rideshare drivers in Milwaukee push for better pay

"Right now we are getting only 40% - 30% that the passenger actually pays - which is taking too much money from us," Stew said.

Lyft told TMJ4 that "drivers are essential to our purpose" and highlighted a new pay increase feature that "ensures drivers always make at least 70% of the weekly rider fares after external fees."

Uber stated that "driver earnings remain strong—over $30 per active hour nationwide" and suggested that a majority of drivers "value independence and flexibility."

Some drivers indicated that protests will continue at locations like American Family Field and Summerfest.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip