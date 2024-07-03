Milwaukee residents still hoping to make July 3 special, even without fireworks

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — Earlier this year, Milwaukee County canceled the July 3 Veterans Park fireworks display that had become a tradition to the city's lakefront.

"Well I was disappointed obviously," said Scott Fisher, who owns Gift of Wings Kite shop in Veterans Park. "I mean it's been a tradition down here for a long time."

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Scott Fisher, owner of Gift of Wings kite store says it’s sad that the fireworks won’t be happening because it brings so many people down, but has planned a day full of kite-centered events to help attract folks.

Fisher tells TMJ4 that July 3 is a busy day for him and his business.

It's the same story over at Moosa's at Bradford Beach.

"Previous years have been very busy, it’s actually the busiest day of the year for us," said Nas Musa, the Owner of Moosa's. "If you would come here on the third you would see a line hitting the parking lot."

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Nas Musa owns Moosa's at Bradford Beach. He says historically July 3 has been the shop's popular day. By noon on Wednesday, he said it seemed like business was down about 30% from a normal July 3.

But neither business was letting the lack of fireworks ruin their day.

"Today’s going to be a great day," Fisher said. "We may not have as many people but we’re going to be flying kites. I call it the non-fireworks kite festival."

People still came out to Veterans Park to celebrate. One of those families was the Taff's.

"It's one of the favorite days for us for the whole year," said Jenny Taff. "Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the Third of July."

The Taff Family have been coming to the celebration for over 50 years.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 The Taff family comes to Veterans Park every year for the July 3rd fireworks and have been doing so for over 50 years. They’re bummed about not having the show but says “we shan’t be thwarted”

When they heard the news, they were disappointed, but not deterred.

"We very quickly decided we don’t care we’re still going to go down," Taff said.

And they hope Milwaukee reverses course in 2025.

"I think it would be important for Milwaukee to overlook the cost and focus on the benefit of how it brings Milwaukee together in a positive way, building community," Taff said.

