Milwaukee residents share thoughts on fireworks laws and municipal changes ahead of Fourth of July

MILWAUKEE — Most fireworks that explode or leave the ground are illegal in Wisconsin without a permit, with varying restrictions across municipalities as communities explore new celebration options.

Wisconsin residents planning to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks should be aware of state and local laws that could result in hefty fines for violations.

Throughout Wisconsin, it is illegal to buy or use most fireworks that explode or leave the ground without a permit. Experts recommend leaving the big shows to local municipalities if you don't have the proper authorization.

Regulations vary significantly by location. In Milwaukee, the state's largest city, the sale, possession and use of all fireworks, including sparklers, are prohibited. The same restrictions apply in Sheboygan without a permit.

Watch: Residents share views on fireworks laws and changes ahead of Fourth of July

Residents share views on fireworks laws and changes ahead of Fourth of July

Kenosha allows sparklers, cones, fountains and toy snakes, while Waukesha permits only sparklers.

"It's a safety issue for me, but my father and my stepfather were in WWII, and they really always hated the bangs, the big loud bangs, and to have it be that close was just not something we would ever do," Ellen Carthew from Milwaukee said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Violators could face fines ranging from hundreds to up to $1,000, depending on the municipality.

This year, several communities are introducing alternatives to traditional fireworks displays. After discontinuing its annual July 3 fireworks show last year, Milwaukee County is planning an aerial drone show to celebrate Independence Day.

Wauwatosa is also transitioning to a drone show scheduled for July 2. Meanwhile, New Berlin is offering both options: a traditional fireworks display on July 4 and a drone show the following day.

Drone shows provide a less noisy alternative for people with sensory concerns and produce less pollution.

Not everyone is enthusiastic about the change. "I want to hear the boom. I'm not sure if I'll actually like it or not, but I'm willing to watch it," Leandre Hazelwood said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip