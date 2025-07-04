Milwaukee residents aren't surprised, a survey shows more people cooking at home

MILWAUKEE — A recent survey reveals that some consumers are choosing to eat at home rather than dining out this summer, because restaurant and takeout costs do not fit in their budget.

According to a KPMG survey, 69% of people polled shifted their preference to eating at home more often than eating out and said "budget constraints" were the main reason.

The average survey response showed people expect a 7% decrease in average monthly spending on restaurants throughout the summer months compared to last year.

Despite cooking more meals at home, consumers feel they aren't finding much financial relief. The survey found that 70% of consumers expect to spend more on groceries this summer compared to last year.

Mike Gill, a Milwaukee resident, noticed the price increases at grocery stores.

"Just more recently, things are becoming more expensive. I drink a very specific tea from China," Gill said."And it's more expensive than it was. We're just a little more judicial with how we use it, that's all."

For 85% of those in the survey who chose to eat at home, money is cited as a key reason.

Delphine and Arnold Krueger believe that while they can afford to dine out because they live alone, younger parents with larger families might need to limit restaurant visits.

"I think the elderly go out a little more, but people that have children and that, they can't afford to go out because it's too costly. So, therefore, I think they stay at home and make the meals stretch for their families," Delphine said.

If you choose to eat at home, you can stay up to date with the best grocery prices from around Southeastern Wisconsin with our Price Tracker.

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

