Milwaukee Rec's free summer skate series continues Friday

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Recreation's free summer skate series called "Rolling with Rina" will continue from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday at Stark Playfield, 4951 N. 40th St.

Participants are invited to build skating skills with instructor Rina, meet fellow skaters, enjoy music, skating games, and more. Free skate rentals will be available (up to men’s size 13, while supplies lasts).

Additional free skating opportunities will be held:

Friday, July 25 at Burnham Playfield (1755 S. 32nd St.)



Friday, August 8 at Franklin Square Playfield (2643 N. 13th St.)



Friday, August 15 at Burnham Playfield (1755 S. 32nd St.)

All free skating events are scheduled from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

