Milwaukee Public Schools to cut 260 positions amid $46 million budget deficit

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools announced Wednesday it will eliminate 260 non-classroom positions at the end of the school year. The reductions affect 201 current employees after accounting for retirements and already-vacant positions, according to a district news release.

The decision comes after recent audits revealed a $46 million budget deficit. The staff reductions will save the district $30 million, MPS said.

"These decisions are incredibly difficult, and we deeply value every member of our MPS team," Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said. "At the same time, these reductions allow us to prioritize classrooms, safeguard instruction, and address our structural deficit. We are taking necessary steps to strengthen the educational experience for all MPS students."

Cassellius said the district is "actively working to retain its affected staff, connecting them with available classroom roles, other district positions, and, when needed, external employment opportunities."

The affected positions include about 70 central office positions, 62 implementer positions — educators who hold a teaching license but are not assigned to a single classroom — and 59 assistant principal positions.

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