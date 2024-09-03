It's back to school day for students in the Milwaukee Public School district.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Students excited for the first day of school at South Division.

TMJ4's Sydni Eure stopped by South Division High School, where a big welcome back party has been planned for students as they arrive.

Watch: South Division High School plans Back To School celebration.

Milwaukee Public Schools ready to welcome back students for first day of school

Students will be welcomed back to the classroom with a mascot and cheerleaders. A crowd full of MPS staff will be cheering the kids on as they come through the doors.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Students at South Division High School were welcomed back by a mascot and cheerleaders.

