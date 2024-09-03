Watch Now
Milwaukee Public Schools ready to welcome back students for first day of school

It's almost time for the first day of school for students in Milwaukee. TMJ4's Sydni Eure got a sneak peek of a welcome back celebration at South Division High School.
Posted
and last updated

It's back to school day for students in the Milwaukee Public School district.

TMJ4's Sydni Eure stopped by South Division High School, where a big welcome back party has been planned for students as they arrive.

Students will be welcomed back to the classroom with a mascot and cheerleaders. A crowd full of MPS staff will be cheering the kids on as they come through the doors.

Students at South Division High School were welcomed back by a mascot and cheerleaders.
