Milwaukee Public Schools listening tour continues Monday

MILWAUKEE — Ealier this summer, Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) Superintendent Brenda Cassellius kicked off a Listen and Learn Tour, as part of her transition leading Wisconsin’s largest school district.

During these events, members of the community have the opportunity to share their thoughts and ideas about the future of the school district.

The next session will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the Milwaukee German Immersion School, 3778 N 82nd St.

Superintendent Cassellius said she will use the information gathered to inform her areas of focus to advance the district forward, with an objective of accelerating student performance.

“There is so much opportunity in Milwaukee and we must be willing to come together and understand what has to change to make a difference for our young people. I’m excited to meet more of the MPS community this summer," Dr. Cassellius said.

Future events will also be held:



Wednesday, August 6 at the Jeremiah Curtin Leadership Academy

Monday, August 11 at Clement Avenue School

Wednesday, August 13 at Milwaukee Academy of Chinese Language

Monday, August 18 at Ralph H Metcalfe School

All sessions start at 6 p.m., and are free and open to the public.

Childcare and language interpretation services are available with advance notice, which can be done by signing up at mpsmke.com/listenlearntour.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip