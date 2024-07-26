Milwaukee Public Schools Board votes to appoint Eduardo Galvan to the position of Interim Superintendent

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Board of School Directors voted to appoint Eduardo Galvan to the position of Interim Superintendent of Schools, on Thursday, July 25.

“Having an interim superintendent in place before the start of the school year is key to being ready for students and staff in September,” said Milwaukee Board of Directors President Marva Herndon in an emailed statement. “The board is confident in Mr. Galvan's leadership to move the district forward as we prepare for the year ahead.”

The Board intends to engage a firm to lead a robust national search for a permanent superintendent, according to the press release.

The district says it plans to seek input from the community and other MPS stakeholders.

