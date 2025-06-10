Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Milwaukee Police seek public's help in locating critically missing 10-year-old

Police said Zyviane Winters was last in contact with his family on Monday, June 9, and is believed to be in the area near 51st and Hampton.
Milwaukee Police seek public's help in locating critically missing 10-year-old
Zyviane Winters
Posted

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing 10-year-old.

Police said Zyviane Winters was last in contact with his family on Monday, June 9, and is believed to be in the area near 51st and Hampton.

Zyviane is around 5 feet 4 inches tall and was wearing a red and blue polo-style shirt, blue jean shorts, high black socks, and blue and white Nike Jordan shoes.

Watch: Milwaukee Police seek public's help in locating critically missing 10-year-old

Milwaukee Police seek public's help in locating critically missing 10-year-old

Police said he should be on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones