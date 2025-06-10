MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing 10-year-old.

Police said Zyviane Winters was last in contact with his family on Monday, June 9, and is believed to be in the area near 51st and Hampton.

Zyviane is around 5 feet 4 inches tall and was wearing a red and blue polo-style shirt, blue jean shorts, high black socks, and blue and white Nike Jordan shoes.

Watch: Milwaukee Police seek public's help in locating critically missing 10-year-old

Police said he should be on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.

