MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing 10-year-old.
Police said Zyviane Winters was last in contact with his family on Monday, June 9, and is believed to be in the area near 51st and Hampton.
Zyviane is around 5 feet 4 inches tall and was wearing a red and blue polo-style shirt, blue jean shorts, high black socks, and blue and white Nike Jordan shoes.
Watch: Milwaukee Police seek public's help in locating critically missing 10-year-old
Police said he should be on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.