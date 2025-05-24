Milwaukee police seek help locating 2 missing boys

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 9-year-old Uzziah Franklin and 8-year-old Deairius Holmes.

Franklin and Holmes were last seen at around 3 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of North Hubbard Street in Milwaukee.

Franklin is a black male standing around 4'6" tall, weighing around 68lbs, with brown eyes and short hair. He was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. Franklin was last seen on a blue bike with 20" wheels.

Milwaukee Police Department

Holmes is black male standing around 4'6" tall, weighing around 85lbs, with brown eyes, and short curly hair. He was wearing a light blue button up shirt, dark blue jeans and dark blue Crocs. It is unknown if Holmes was on a bike or on foot.

Milwaukee Police Department

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.

