Milwaukee police seek critically missing person

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing person, Denise Metcalf.

Metcalf was last seen in the evening of Friday, Aug. 29. She was last believed to be in the area of the 900 block of N. 12th St., in Milwaukee.

Metcalf is a 35-year-old Black female, standing 5’2” with a medium build. She weighs about 170 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. She should be wearing a multi-colored scarf on her head, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, black and white sneakers, and carrying purple and white bags. She was last seen on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.

