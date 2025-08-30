Milwaukee police seek critically missing person

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing person, Denise Metcalf.

Metcalf was last seen in the evening of Friday, Aug. 29. She was last believed to be in the area of the 900 block of N. 12th St., in Milwaukee.

Metcalf is a 35-year-old Black female, standing 5’2” with a medium build. She weighs about 170 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. She should be wearing a multi-colored scarf on her head, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, black and white sneakers, and carrying purple and white bags. She was last seen on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip