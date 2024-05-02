Milwaukee police searching for suspect in shooting that left 17-year-old dead

The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a suspect in a shooting that left a 17-year-old dead.

It happened around 10:15 Wednesday night near 28th and Concordia. Police say the victim was taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Right now, there's no word on what might have lead up to the shooting.

