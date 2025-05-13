Milwaukee police searching for missing woman

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing person, 22-year-old Ahjanay Macklin.

She was last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday, in the 3800 block of West Green Tree Road in Milwaukee.

Macklin is a black female standing around 5'2" feet tall, weighing around 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

The last time she was seen, Macklin was wearing a red bonnet, black jacket, black Adidas pants with white stripe on the side, and black flip flops. She should be on foot, according to authorities.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip