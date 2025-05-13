Watch Now
Milwaukee police searching for missing woman

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing person, 22-year-old Ahjanay Macklin.

She was last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday, in the 3800 block of West Green Tree Road in Milwaukee.

Macklin is a black female standing around 5'2" feet tall, weighing around 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

The last time she was seen, Macklin was wearing a red bonnet, black jacket, black Adidas pants with white stripe on the side, and black flip flops. She should be on foot, according to authorities.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.

