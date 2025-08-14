Milwaukee police searching for missing siblings

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two critically missing children, Joseph and Staria McPherson.

They were last in contact with a family member at around 2 p.m. Wednesday. They were was last believed to be in the area of 3400 block of N. 15th St., in Milwaukee.

Joseph is a 10-year-old Black male, standing around 4’2” tall, and weighing around 80 lbs., with a thin build, and a low natural haircut. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black basketball shorts

Staria is a 13-year-old Black female, standing around 5'4” tall, weighing around 137 lbs., with a medium build, and brown hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a white or pink cropped top and light blue flared jeans.

Both children are siblings and both should be traveling on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.

