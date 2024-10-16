Milwaukee police searching for critically missing teen girl

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in its search for a critically missing teen girl, Jennah Fausel, 15.

Jennah was last seen walking south from the area of 96th and Silver Spring Drive.

She is about 5'2" tall and weighs about 190 pounds. Police say Jennah has black hair and was wearing it in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black jogging pants and black shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department, District 4 at 414-935-7242.

