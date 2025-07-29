Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Milwaukee police searching for critically missing 13-year-old

Jamyla NORWOOD
Milwaukee Police Department
Jamyla NORWOOD
Posted

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Jamyla Norwood who is considered critically missing.

Norwood was last in contact with her family Monday afternoon. She was last believed to be in the area of North 24th Street and West Burleigh Street in Milwaukee.

Norwood is a Black female, standing around 5’3” tall and weighing around 120lbs. She was last seen wearing a pink bonnet, black t shirt, blue jean pants, and yellow and black shoes. She does not have any money or any means of transportation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.

