Milwaukee police searching for critically missing 11-year-old girl

The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for a critically missing 11-year-old girl.
Journee Grandberry's family has not heard from her since the afternoon of Monday, December 16th. She's last believed to be in the area of the 4400 block of N. 57th Street.
Journee is described as a Black female standing around 5 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt and black scarf. She is also wearing rainbow colored leggings and black Nike Jordan shoes.
Police believe Journee is on foot.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.
