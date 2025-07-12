Milwaukee police search for missing 7-year-old

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating critically missing Jamal White.
White is a 7-year-old black male with short black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 4 feet tall and weighs around 80lbs.
White was last seen around 7 p.m. Friday in the area of 6200 W Hustis Street. He was wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts. White was seen in a White Jeep Renegade small SUV.
Anyone coming in contact or with information regarding White should call Milwaukee Police District Four Station at 414-935-7242.
