Milwaukee police search for missing 11-year-old

Robert Ballinger
Milwaukee Police Department
Robert Ballinger
Posted
and last updated

Milwaukee Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating 11-year-old Robert Ballinger who is considered critically missing.

Ballinger was last seen at approximately 5 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of N 22nd St, after he left his residence on foot.

Ballinger is a Black male described as 5 feet tall and weighing 120 lbs.. He has a heavy build, light complexion, brown eyes, and black hair styled in a small Afro.

He was last seen wearing a navy-blue t-shirt, black jogging pants, and blue double strapped sandals.

Anyone with information on Balinger's whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police District 5 at (414) 935-7252.

