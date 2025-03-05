Watch Now
Critically missing teen; last seen near Illinois and Holt

Lily was last observed in the 3400 block of South Illinois Avenue at 1:15 p.m. on March 4, 2025.
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a critically missing person, Lily Huffman.

Lily, 16, is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black leggings, and a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department’s District Six at 414-935-7262.

