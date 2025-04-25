Milwaukee police search for critically missing person

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Critically Missing person, Anthony Allen.
Allen is described as a 56-year-old black male. He is 6'4, weighing 210 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen in the 5200 block of N.103rd around noon Thursday wearing a dark colored shirt and jeans.
Allen is in a motorized wheelchair.
If anyone has any information should call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Fourth District at 414-935-7242.
