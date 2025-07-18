Milwaukee police search for critically missing girl

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a critically missing 13-year-old girl.

Sylmiaya Chappell was last seen on Thursday, right before 2:45 p.m. near 95th and Silver Spring, leaving the area in an unknown direction. Sylmiaya is 5’2” and weighs around 100 lbs.

She has brown eyes and black hair. She last seen wearing a white tank top, gray skinny ripped jeans, and a pink bonnet in her hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.

