Milwaukee police search for critically missing 72-year-old man

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating critical missing Russell Kleman.

Kleman was last seen around 1:50 p.m. Monday in the 6600 block of West Brentwood Avenue, after he left his residence on foot.

Kleman is a 72-year-old white male described as 5'7", 177 lbs., medium build, blue eyes, long white/grey hair, and a white/grey mustache.

He was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, with a dark colored t-shirt underneath, dark colored sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police District 4 at (414) 935-7242.

