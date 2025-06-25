Milwaukee Police search for 73-year-old man last seen Saturday

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 73-year-old Claude Spencer.

Spencer was last seen Saturday in the 7000 block of N. 43rd Street in Milwaukee.

Spencer is a black male with a dark complexion, standing around 5'7" and weighing around 235 lbs. He has long black hair in a ponytail and brown eyes.

Spencer was last seen wearing a blue hooded pull over, black shirt and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information should call Milwaukee Police District Four Station at 414-935-7242.

